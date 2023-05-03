Tucker Carlson Admits to 'Rooting' For Trump Supporters to 'Kill' a Young Man in Shocking Leaked Text
Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson was caught making a racist comment and confessing to hoping a young person would be beaten to death in an offensive leaked text message sent to one of the network's producers hours after the January 6 Capitol riots.
The text was included in files collected and turned over to the court in Dominion Voting Systems Inc's bombshell defamation lawsuit against the notoriously conservative network.
"A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington," Carlson wrote in the lengthy message that had been partially redacted for legal purposes.
"A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s**t out of him. It was three against one, at least," the controversial political commentator continued, before going on to make a racially charged remark. "Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight."
The disgraced 53-year-old then admitted that while watching the clip, he actually found himself "rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him."
Added the Ship of Fools author, "I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it."
Despite confessing to experiencing the awful thoughts, Carlson claimed the momentary musing wasn't indicative to who he wanted to be as a person.
"Somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be," he explained later in the text. "The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it."
"I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed," he continued. "If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?"
Fox has yet to comment on Carlson's text conversation.
New York Times reported the contents of Carlson's message.