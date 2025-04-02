'Shameful and Disgraceful': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Susan Crawford a 'Disaster' Ahead of Her Historic Supreme Court Election Victory in Wisconsin
Susan Crawford emerged victorious in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, prevailing over conservative former Attorney General Brad Schimel in a closely watched contest.
The election was deemed a pivotal moment, just under 100 days since President Donald Trump resumed office and was portrayed as a barometer of his administration's popularity and policies.
Just before Wisconsin voters took to the polls, the commander-in-chief shared a scathing rant targeting Crawford, calling her a "disaster."
"Brad Schimel's Opponent, Susan Crawford, is a DISASTER! She is so Far Left that even her own Party, the Radical Democrats, don't want ANYTHING to do with her," Trump told his 9.3 million followers on Truth Social. "Wisconsin Values are perfectly represented by Brad Schimel. He is Conservative, Strong, and, above all, SANE. His Opponent is a Liberal Lunatic who will throw our Country, and the State of Wisconsin, into TOTAL CHAOS. Vote for Brad Schimel!"
Several critics shared the president's comments on social media to call him out for targeting and labeling Crawford as unpopular despite her defeating her Republican opponent by 10 points and securing the court's 4-3 liberal majority.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Trump insults everyone freely like a bully he is. It is so shameful and disgraceful for the president of the United States to lower the bar on ethics, manners and respect for others."
Another X user commented: "I guess Trump still hasn't grasped how elections work. The person with the most votes wins and people vote for the person they like, so that means most people liked Susan Crawford."
A third person on the platform pointed out: "This behavior is directly linked to his upbringing. Something went awry in the formative years. He is almost 79 years old and still does not know how to conduct himself. So ungracious."
The race garnered an unprecedented financial influx, totaling over $90 million, with Elon Musk and affiliated groups contributing over $25 million alone.
Despite substantial conservative funding, Crawford came out on top with 55 percent of the vote to Schimel's 45 percent. This outcome ensures alignment with Democratic principles on crucial issues such as abortion, labor rights and redistricting, ahead of a critical 2026 election cycle.
Crawford's win carries substantial repercussions for several pivotal legal matters in the state.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on the legality of abortion statewide following Roe v. Wade's overturning. Crawford's stance, although not explicit, hints toward potential support for abortion rights advocates in striking down ancient prohibitions.
In the realm of labor regulations, the court will likely revisit Act 10, which curtailed public employee union bargaining rights, revealing a path towards reinstating former collective bargaining prerogatives.