'Babbling Buffoon': Donald Trump Roasted for Nonsensical Rant About People Calling Him 'Cognitively Impaired' — Watch
Donald Trump is addressing the wide-spread speculation over his mental fitness.
The right-wing candidate, 78, took the stage in Milwaukee, Wis., where he mocked the people questioning if he is in the right frame of mind to take on the Presidency again if he wins the Tuesday, November 5, election.
"They're saying, 'He's cognitively impaired and physically impaired,'" he told the crowd at his rally. "There's something wrong with them all because I've got guys who are stupid back there. Alright, what are you gunna do? What are you gunna do? What a shame!"
The nonsensical rant was roasted on social media, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "America… Please. Make. This. Stop."
"Wonder why, you babbling buffoon," a second added.
"Yes. Yes, we are saying that because you are cognitively impaired," a third person chimed in.
"This type of remark often reflects his awareness of the scrutiny around his health and mental acuity, especially as he remains in the public eye," another wrote.
Many people have spoken out about Trump's odd behavior. "While we must be cautious not to perpetuate ageist stereotypes, we cannot ignore that Trump, who would be the oldest president in American history, is exhibiting such worrisome signs. The presidency is not just any job — it requires sharp mental acuity, sound judgment and the ability to process complex information quickly. Trump's behavior and the lack of credible information about his health, including his cognitive health, are deeply worrisome," primary care physician Dr. Kavita Patel wrote in a piece for MSNBC.
Supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Lance Dodes also expressed concern over the Republican candidate. "If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," he said in a candid statement.
Even Donald's nephew Fred Trump III revealed their family's history of dementia in his book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.and expressed how he's seen the signs of the disease in his uncle.
"You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you, that was not the case," Fred revealed during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Dean Obeidallah Show. "I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald's older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who in the end … I am not a doctor, I don't pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers."