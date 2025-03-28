Elon Musk Faces Potential Legal Action After Promising $1 Million Checks to Voters in Wisconsin

"On Sunday night, I will give a talk in Wisconsin," Musk shared to his 219 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To clarify a previous post, entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges. I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition."

In his original post, Musk claimed entrance to the event would be "limited to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election."

"I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote," he promised in the now-deleted post. "This is super important."