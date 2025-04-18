Donald Trump's Swearing-In Ceremony Descends Into Chaos as Dr. Oz's Granddaughter Faints: Watch How the President Reacts

Several people took to social media to share clips of the scary incident at the White House and praise both the president and his newly appointed admin for halting the press event to get the young girl the help she needed.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip of the commander-in-chief checking on the tot and wrote: "Looks like she probably had the pukes. Poor kiddo! Could be a virus but also could have been nerves. 🤍 Thank you to Press Secretary for swiftly moving press out so she could be cared for."

Another user commented: "Another moment showing Trump's humanity and another chance for the public to witness how much he cares. Hope that child is okay."

A third person advised people: "Make sure your kids are well fed before these types of events that can go hours."