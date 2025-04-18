Donald Trump's Swearing-In Ceremony Descends Into Chaos as Dr. Oz's Granddaughter Faints: Watch How the President Reacts
A terrifying incident occurred after Donald Trump swore in Dr. Mehmet Oz as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Friday, April 18.
While speaking to reporters, the president began to comment on nuclear negotiations with Iran when Dr. Oz's granddaughter collapsed in the Oval Office.
During the press event, cameras were able to pick up on Oz's daughter Daphne shouting, "Phil fainted, Phil fainted, Dad, go," as the TV doctor rushed toward his granddaughter Philomena Bijou.
White House officials told reporters: "Press out! Everybody get out, right now!"
The president paused his speech and approached the young girl to check on her and her family, saying, "Oh, she's out... hi sweetheart."
Several people took to social media to share clips of the scary incident at the White House and praise both the president and his newly appointed admin for halting the press event to get the young girl the help she needed.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip of the commander-in-chief checking on the tot and wrote: "Looks like she probably had the pukes. Poor kiddo! Could be a virus but also could have been nerves. 🤍 Thank you to Press Secretary for swiftly moving press out so she could be cared for."
Another user commented: "Another moment showing Trump's humanity and another chance for the public to witness how much he cares. Hope that child is okay."
A third person advised people: "Make sure your kids are well fed before these types of events that can go hours."
Several family members of Dr. Oz were in attendance, as was Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
RFK Jr. and the new Trump admin were standing behind the commander-in-chief when the incident occurred.
Fortunately, the doctor's granddaughter was back on her feet, and she was ushered out of the room with her mother while her grandfather stayed with the president.
The White House said in a statement: "A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay."
The press poll reported that the "young girl ... quickly stood up but appeared unsteady."
During the event, the president also addressed negotiations regarding a potential deal between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting he’ll abandon the peace talks if "horrible people" make it too difficult.
"If, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, you’re foolish, you are fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re gonna just take a pass," he said. “But hopefully, we won’t have to do that."