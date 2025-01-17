or
'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Is Furious at Michelle Obama for Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'I Think It's Wrong'

Kevin O'Leary criticized Michelle Obama's decision to skip Donald Trump's inauguration.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary is upset by former First Lady Michelle Obama's decision to skip President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20.

O'Leary, who is a massive Trump supporter, appeared on Fox News' Outnumbered, where he reacted to sources claiming Obama is avoiding the ceremony because she is "not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake."

"This tradition has gone on for over a hundred years. This is what presidents do — and their wives — on inauguration day," O'Leary told Fox viewers, adding that it was "wrong" when Trump chose not to attend President Joe Biden's swearing-in in 2020.

"This is the holiest day of politics. It is the transition of power. You have to respect it," he continued, glossing over the riots on January 6, Trump's alleged efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his refusal to concede. "I don't like what she's doing here. I'm against it. I think it's wrong."

The history between the Obamas and Trump goes back more than a decade.

The incoming president has regularly insulted and attacked the Obama family and repeatedly referred to his predecessor by his full name, Barack Hussein Obama, to emphasize his Middle Eastern middle name.

According to O'Leary, Obama’s absence is "wrong" because it goes against "the nation’s ethos."

“It takes away from the institution of freedom and what the signal to the world is,” he explained.

“I say this over and over again. It’s not energy. It’s not technology. The number one export is the American Dream. That’s why people come here. This messes with that,” he insisted, appearing to imply that immigrants would be dissuaded from coming to the U.S. by the former first lady not being at the Capitol on one of the coldest days of the year.

As OK! previously reported, a source close to the former first lady spoke to outlets about the speculation surrounding her decision, claiming the choice was "deliberate."

The insider said: "She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."

"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," a separate source claimed. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."

"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes," they added. "She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."

