'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary Is Furious at Michelle Obama for Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'I Think It's Wrong'

According to O'Leary, Obama’s absence is "wrong" because it goes against "the nation’s ethos."

“It takes away from the institution of freedom and what the signal to the world is,” he explained.

“I say this over and over again. It’s not energy. It’s not technology. The number one export is the American Dream. That’s why people come here. This messes with that,” he insisted, appearing to imply that immigrants would be dissuaded from coming to the U.S. by the former first lady not being at the Capitol on one of the coldest days of the year.