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'He Needs a Chairlift': Donald Trump's 'Swollen Ankles' Spark More Concern as Critics Claim He 'Can Barely Walk' Down Air Force One Steps — Watch

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Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared cautious as he gripped a railing while walking down Air Force One's steps on April 11.

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April 13 2026, Updated 4:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's outing to the Saturday, April 11, UFC match was deemed as inappropriate by critics due to the ongoing war in Iran, but it was the president's appearance just hours beforehand that had some concerned for his health.

When the POTUS touched down in Miami, Fla., he was filmed as he cautiously made his way down Air Force One's steps.

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'He's Fighting for His Life Navigating Those Stairs'

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Source: @FoxNews/x

Donald Trump walked down the steps cautiously on Saturday, April 11.

His slow demeanor caused a flurry of reactions online, with one person commenting, "He's fighting for his life to navigate those stairs."

"Looks like Pappy needs one of those stair chairlifts," a second person joked, while a third claimed, "The man can barely walk."

"Check out how swollen Trump's ankles are," another individual wrote of Trump's frequent symptoms.

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Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With a Vein Disorder

Photo of One critic pointed out Donald Trump's 'swollen ankles.'
Source: @foxnews/x

One critic pointed out Donald Trump's 'swollen ankles.'

As OK! reported, Trump, 79, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at the time.

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Photo of The POUTS tries to conceal his bruised hands with makeup.
Source: mega

The POUTS tries to conceal his bruised hands with makeup.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," she continued. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."

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Photo of Donald Trump was diagnosed with a vein disorder in 2025.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was diagnosed with a vein disorder in 2025.

Leavitt call CVI a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," adding, "Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease."

Cleveland Clinic described the condition as when leg veins have difficulty sending blood back to the heart, which causes blood to pool, causing symptoms like swelling and skin changes.

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Inside Donald Trump's Mental Health Woes

Photo of People have accused Donald Trump of suffering from dementia.
Source: mega

People have accused Donald Trump of suffering from dementia.

In addition, many have questioned whether the businessman is mentally fit to lead the country.

People have pointed to Trump going off on tangents mid-speech, mixing up names of countries and more errors, accusing him of suffering from dementia.

While the president has bragged about "acing" cognitives exams, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), Dr. Vin Gupta said that's "not the flex he thinks it is."

Instead, Dr. Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, believes the exams are actually doctors' way of "monitoring" for cognitive decline: "You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there."

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