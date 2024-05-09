'He's So Desperate': Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unsure About Accepting Cryptocurrency as Donations During NFT Dinner Event
Former President Donald Trump recently hosted a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence for buyers of his NFT trading cards, known as non-fungible tokens. However, he's suffering a wave of backlash on social media after a video from the event showed him acting confused about accepting cryptocurrency as campaign donations.
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared a leaked clip from the Trump NFT event where the ex-president was asked, "Can we donate to your campaign using crypto?"
The presumptive GOP nominee immediately said "yes" but quickly questioned his own answer, needing to get confirmation from one of his own campaign workers at the event after going back and forth on the topic.
He told the crowd, "If you can't, I'll make sure you can."
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocked the former president for pushing NFTs and crypto scams as they alleged he "doesn't know the first thing about digital currencies."
One user shared Filipkowski's video in a post that reads, "Remember though ... this sack of s--- originally stated he wouldn’t be taking donations because he was so wealthy and would be financing his campaigns on his own. But you should definitely send him all the fake currency you can. Really help him 'campaign.'"
Another person commented, "He's so desperate, he's also accepting plasma, recyclables (w/deposit), kidneys, sliver utensils & servers, old coins and pennies."
A third user joked, "Trump's default mode is 'yes' until he realizes the consequences. This is how he found himself in so many criminal trials."
The event took place while Trump is facing a hush money trial, where he is accused of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
The dinner, attended by supporters who reportedly spent thousands of dollars on the former president’s 'MugShot Edition' NFTs, was an exclusive affair reserved for those who purchased at least 47 Trump NFTs that included physical cards and a piece of the suit he wore in his Georgia mugshot.
The NFT cards, priced at $99 each, offered unique features such as being one-of-ones or hand-signed by the former president himself.
Trump made bold statements regarding cryptocurrency and his political views during the event.
He claimed that crypto businesses were leaving the U.S. due to hostility and insinuated that Democrats were against crypto.
When an attendee asked what he would do to change that, he told them, “Well, we’ll stop it because I don’t want that, I don’t want that. If we’re going to embrace it, we have to let them be here.”