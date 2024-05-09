'He's So Desperate': Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unsure About Accepting Cryptocurrency as Donations During NFT Dinner Event

Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared a leaked clip from the Trump NFT event where the ex-president was asked, "Can we donate to your campaign using crypto?"

The presumptive GOP nominee immediately said "yes" but quickly questioned his own answer, needing to get confirmation from one of his own campaign workers at the event after going back and forth on the topic.

He told the crowd, "If you can't, I'll make sure you can."