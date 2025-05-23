Donald Trump Exposed for Using Presidential Seal at Private Crypto Event: Watch
Leaked videos have shown Donald Trump utilizing the official presidential seal during a private dinner event aimed at high-profile crypto investors.
What was billed as a “private” gala for the top purchasers of the president's controversial “$TRUMP” meme coin has now been thrust into the spotlight of scrutiny and outrage after the surfaced video went viral on social media.
Trump Caught Red-Handed
According to a schedule released by the White House for Thursday, the only detail available read: “7:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT attends a Private Dinner, Trump National Golf Club, Closed Press.”
While the White House maintained that this event was strictly personal, the reality appeared more involved than he let on.
Critics from across the political spectrum have decried the gathering, labeling it a “corrupt enrichment scam” and casting doubt on the appropriateness of using official presidential symbolism in a profit-oriented setting.
The Leaked Footage
Defending the event, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that it was a purely social gathering, emphasizing that it did not take place at the White House.
“The president is attending it in his personal time. It is not a White House dinner, it’s not taking place here at the White House,” she stated to reporters, attempting to quell mounting concerns over the nature of the dinner. However, the emergence of numerous video clips from attendees has contradicted this narrative, leading many to question the sincerity of such statements.
The Criticisms Against Trump
Among the leaked clips is footage shared by Justin Sun, a prominent investor and multi-billionaire behind the $TRUMP memecoin. In one particular segment, he can be seen speaking with Trump while standing next to the official presidential seal.
“What a nice place,” Trump is heard saying. In the ensuing exchange, he engages in light banter about the dinner venue, but the implications of the seal's presence loom large — a visual juxtaposition of presidential authority and private enterprise.
In what was clearly meant to be a coveted and exclusive gathering, rumors swirled about the identities of the “winners” invited to the event. However, in true Trump fashion, they remained undisclosed.
While Trump’s robust promotion of the cryptocurrency industry drew eager anticipation from some groups, others criticized the event on social media, calling it "exploitative" and "laden with conflicts of interest."
Crypto entrepreneur Ciara Sun, who also attended the event, posted a different clip showing Trump speaking at yet another location adorned with a seal resembling the presidential insignia.
“And we’re also opening the door for financial institutions to embrace Bitcoin and crypto,” Trump proclaimed with his trademark bravado.
He emphaized the growing acceptance of digital currencies among financial institutions and insisted that “the future of crypto and Bitcoin and all of the other things in America has never looked brighter.”