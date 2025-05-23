Donald Trump Exposed for Using Presidential Seal at Private Crypto Event: Watch

According to a schedule released by the White House for Thursday, the only detail available read: “7:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT attends a Private Dinner, Trump National Golf Club, Closed Press.”

While the White House maintained that this event was strictly personal, the reality appeared more involved than he let on.

Critics from across the political spectrum have decried the gathering, labeling it a “corrupt enrichment scam” and casting doubt on the appropriateness of using official presidential symbolism in a profit-oriented setting.