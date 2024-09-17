Donald Trump Roasted for Dodging Cryptocurrency Question After New Business Launch: 'He Literally Has No Idea What It Is'
Donald Trump left critics laughing after he sidestepped a question on the relevance of cryptocurrency.
Despite launching his family's new crypto business, World Liberty Financial, on Monday, September 16, the former president didn't appear to be very knowledgeable on the subject in a recent interview.
When asked outright why it was "important for America to lead in cryptocurrency adoption and innovation," he abruptly changed the subject, instead giving a rambling reply about artificial intelligence.
"Well, it's crypto, it's AI, it's so many other things...AI, speaking of an interesting future, it needs tremendous electricity capability, beyond anything I've ever heard," he said. "It never made sense to me, but this is what it is."
"If you take all of the electricity coming out of the U.S., in order to be dominant in AI, you need twice that amount just for this one thing," he claimed.
Trump continued speaking about artificial intelligence, electricity and the importance of the U.S. not being "left in the dust" with this technology for roughly one minute, but did not fully answer the original question, leading many social media users to assume he simply wasn't sure what to say.
Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, "Lmao Trump has absolutely no clue what crypto is. Notice how he changes the topic immediately here to avoid talking about it.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski also shared the clip of the interview and captioned it, "He literally has no idea what crypto is or how it works. He just wants you to buy his."
Another X user replied, "Sounds like he thinks 'crypto' is just a fancy word for his new get-rich-quick scheme."
In the past, Trump has been very outspoken against cryptocurrency. Back in 2019, Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was "not a fan," claiming it's "not money" and the value is "highly volatile and based on thin air." "Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity," he continued. "We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!"
Two years later, he said Bitcoin "just seems like a scam."
"I don't like it because it's another currency competing against the dollar," he added at the time.