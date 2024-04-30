Donald Trump's Team Forced to Try 'a Different Number of Devices' on Him to 'Keep Him Awake' During Hush Money Trial
It seems like Donald Trump just cannot keep his eyes open in court!
On Tuesday, April 30, MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin and MSNBC contributor Sue Craig detailed the measures the ex-president's team went through to keep him awake in court.
"I guess they have tried a number of different devices. Yeah, sleeping for a lot of it. I would say they’ve tried a number of different devices to keep Trump awake," Rubin said during Tuesday's edition of MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports. "Partially in response, or what appears to be in response to collective press corps observations. So, for example, when there are sidebars, an attorney doesn’t leave his side anymore because leaving him alone means leaving him to potentially sleep. He has a stack of papers with him at all times now to go through, but neither of those things seem to have protected Trump from his own exhaustion today."
She added, "More than, you know, more than not, when I looked up to see how Trump was receiving the testimony, Trump was not receiving it at all because his eyes were closed."
Craig appeared to stick up for Trump, claiming "we don't know if he's sleeping."
"His eyes are sometimes closed. It could be because he’s trying not to react. It could be because he’s listening," she said. "We have seen him at times sleeping, but I think at times today he was also — especially when Keith Davidson got up — he was, I thought, he was attentive to the testimony and he was popping mints into his mouth. So I think, you know, it depends, given, I think who’s up and where we are in the testimony."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs before the 2016 presidential election, has dozed off in court.
During the beginning of the trial, the businessman was not able stay awake — and of course, all the late-night talk shows couldn't help but discuss the hilarious viral moment.
"Unfortunately, the trial isn’t televised, but there are reporters in the courtroom, including Maggie Haberman of the NY Times, who let us in on this little gem,” he shared. “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown,’ huh," Jimmy Kimmel said on his show.