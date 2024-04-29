Stormy Daniels Fires Back at Troll Who Claims Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Is 'Falling Apart'
Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump when he was married to Melania Trump, snapped back at a troll who made an outrageous comment about the ongoing hush money trial.
"This case is falling apart in real time and your ability to remain relevant with it," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to which she replied: "Ummm....? Are you watching the same case that just had TWO witnesses prove everything I've been saying is the truth?...and one of those witnesses was even his personal assistant. Does it hurt to be in such denial of the facts?"
Of course, people loved seeing the adult film actress stand her ground. One person wrote, "Stormy Daniels has the receipts. It's game over for Sleepy McLardass and his team of non-lawyers," while another said, "Stormy is my hero."
A third person added, "She who laughs last laughs best and Stormy will get the last laugh."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, allegedly paid off Daniels, 45, to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 presidential election. Donald has denied any wrongdoing, but in late April, David Pecker, former National Enquirer publisher, was the first witness to take the stand in the trial. He admitted that he set up an arrangement with Trump to help stop any negative stories from coming out before the election in order to help his chances of winning.
Donald also allegedly paid off Playboy model Karen McDougal $180,000 to keep a story about her alleged affair from leaking as well.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On April 23, Kaitlan Collins spoke about Pecker's testimony would likely only hurt Melania, 54, more.
"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump. Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."