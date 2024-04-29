Stormy Daniels Fires Back at Troll Who Claims Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Is 'Falling Apart'

Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump when he was married to Melania Trump, snapped back at a troll who made an outrageous comment about the ongoing hush money trial.

"This case is falling apart in real time and your ability to remain relevant with it," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to which she replied: "Ummm....? Are you watching the same case that just had TWO witnesses prove everything I've been saying is the truth?...and one of those witnesses was even his personal assistant. Does it hurt to be in such denial of the facts?"