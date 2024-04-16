OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on 'Dozo the Clown' Donald Trump for Sleeping During His Trial: Watch

jimmy kimmel calls dozo the clown donald trump
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but join in and discuss Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep at his hush money trial on Tuesday, April 16.

“It’s very crazy that on the Monday after O.J. Simpson dies, the Donald Trump trial begins," Kimmel, 56, began on the Monday, April 15, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

jimmy kimmel calls dozo the clown donald trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump on his late-night talk show.

"The trial is expected to last six weeks, or until the courtroom sketch artist runs out of orange, whichever comes first,” Kimmel said before talking about how the ex-president, 77, “is going" to go "insane" after being in court for several days for the foreseeable future. "It’s like making an 8-year-old go to six weeks of church."

Kimmel then brought up how Trump dozed off right in the middle of his trial. “Unfortunately, the trial isn’t televised, but there are reporters in the courtroom, including Maggie Haberman of the NY Times, who let us in on this little gem,” he shared. “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown,’ huh."

jimmy kimmel calls dozo the clown donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in court.

“I mean, can you imagine, imagine if Joe Biden fell asleep in the court on the first day of his trial? Trump would be calling him ‘Comatose Joe.’ Fox News would be talking about this until Christmas. But not old Donny Nappleseed," he continued. “Multiple reports said Trump’s head drooped until his chin hit his chest which… I don’t know, maybe he was just following the price of his Truth Social stock. Either way, it’s nice to see even Donald Trump is exhausted by Donald Trump."

jimmy kimmel calls dozo the clown donald trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel called Donald Trump 'Dozo the Clown.'

As OK! previously reported, Haberman told Jake Tapper all about what she witnessed inside the court room.

"Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down. There were other moments in other trials like the E. Jean Carroll trial in January, which was around the corner, where he appeared very still and appeared as if he might be sleeping but then he would move. This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning," the journalist replied to Tapper on his CNN show.

jimmy kimmel calls dozo the clown donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump looked tired while in court on April 15.

People then weighed in on the situation as the 2024 election gets closer and closer.

"Look, he’s old. The judge is keeping Sleepy Don from his nap time," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Sometimes when older people get really sleepy in the middle of the day it can be a sign of a potential heart attack in the near future. Just saying," another person claimed, while another user said, "In his defense, when you're posting an avalanche of lies into the wee hours of the night, mandated court appearances the following morning is nothing short of judicial malpractice."

