Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on 'Dozo the Clown' Donald Trump for Sleeping During His Trial: Watch

"The trial is expected to last six weeks, or until the courtroom sketch artist runs out of orange, whichever comes first,” Kimmel said before talking about how the ex-president, 77, “is going" to go "insane" after being in court for several days for the foreseeable future. "It’s like making an 8-year-old go to six weeks of church."

Kimmel then brought up how Trump dozed off right in the middle of his trial. “Unfortunately, the trial isn’t televised, but there are reporters in the courtroom, including Maggie Haberman of the NY Times, who let us in on this little gem,” he shared. “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe,’ I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown,’ huh."