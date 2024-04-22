Sleepy Don Is Back: Donald Trump Had to Be 'Jolted Awake' by Attorney During Hush Money Trial

Investigative reporter Susanne Craig wrote, “Trump is struggling to stay awake. His eyes were closed for a short period. He was jolted awake when Todd Blanche, his lawyer, nudged him while sliding a note in front of him.”

On Monday, the trial resumed with opening arguments, and time permitting, testimony from National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who was allegedly involved in numerous "catch-and-kill" schemes, meaning he bought stories to cover up for Trump, 77.

In October 2016, Stormy Daniels wanted to come forward and share her story about her alleged affair with Trump, but Pecker contacted Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who negotiated a deal to "purchase [her] silence" for $130,000, documents revealed. (Trump denied any wrongdoing.)