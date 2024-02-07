President Joe Biden Struggles to Remember 'Hamas' During Press Conference as Voters Worry About His Mental Fitness
President Joe Biden appeared to struggle and forget Hamas, the terrorist organization at war with Israel, during a recent press conference held on Tuesday, February 6.
One reporter asked, "What needs to get done for the hostage deal to get resolved" between the American ally and Hamas, to which he replied, “This indirectly has a lot to do with the hostage deal and what’s going on in the Middle East — the decision on what we do relative to Israel, the decision what we do or in terms of American funding of whether we’re going to engage with the situation in Ukraine,” referring to a deal on border funding, as well as aid packages to Ukraine and Israel, which was rejected by congressional Republicans.
“It all goes to the question of American power. It all goes to: Does America keep its word? Does America move forward?” Biden said before he stumbled and couldn't find the right words to say.
“There is some movement, and I don’t want to, I don’t want to ... well, maybe choose my words. There is some movement, there’s been a response from the- there’s been a response from the opposition but..." he continued.
“Hamas?” a reporter then chimed in, attempting to help the president finish his thoughts.
“Yes, I’m sorry — from Hamas,” said Biden. “But it seems to be a little over the top. We’re not sure where it is. There’s a continuing negotiation right now.”
This is hardly the first time Biden has stumbled during a speech.
As OK! previously reported, while talking on Sunday, February 4, in Las Vegas, the politician confused French President Emmanuel Macron with the former French leader François Mitterrand, who died in 1996.
“It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said – said, ‘you know what — why — how long you back for?’” Biden said, referring to the conversation at the G7 summit in which NATO heads chatted about the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
“And I looked at him, and the — and the chancellor of Germany said, ‘What would you say Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times and the London Times said, ‘A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of a prime minister. What would you say?’" he continued. “I never thought about it from that perspective. What would we say if that happened in another democracy around the world?”
Ahead of the 2024 election, voters are concerned about Biden's mental fitness, but VP Kamala Harris reassured people that he's all there and candle handle the job.
"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Katie Couric, 67, asked Harris during her podcast, which released on Wednesday, January 24.