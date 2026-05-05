Donald Trump Teases Young Girl by Telling Her She's Too Short to Play Volleyball: 'Can You Jump High?'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump squashed a little girl's hopes and dreams of playing volleyball after telling her she's too short for the sport. The exchange went down on Tuesday, May 5, when the president, 79, held an event in the Oval Office to sign a document to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test Award in schools.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump just mocked a little girl for being short, and stomped on her ambitions.



Little Girl: “I play volleyball and in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer.”



Trump: “And with your height do you smash the volleyball. Can you get up high? Can you jump high?”



Little Girl: “Not… pic.twitter.com/V5YfG1Eof4 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 5, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X 'Can you jump high?' Donald Trump asked the young kid on May 5.

When Trump asked the audience about their favorite sports, one girl said she liked both soccer and volleyball. "Wow. Wow. And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball?" he asked her. She then replied "no," which prompted the politician to riff on her short stature. "You get up high. Can you jump high?" he inquired.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Not Happy With Donald Trump 'Bullying' the Young Girl

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test in schools during the Oval Office meeting.

"Not very," the girl responded. "Soccer might be better," Trump suggested as the crowd laughed. Once the moment hit social media, viewers dragged the billionaire for mocking a young kid about their height. "Bullying a child to score cheap laughs — this is who he is. Petty, insecure, and completely unfit for any position of leadership. Kids deserve encouragement, not humiliation from a grown man," someone scoffed on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Signed a Memo to Reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The president noted his administration is 'working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions.'

"Why would he say something like to a child?!" another asked, while a third questioned, "Why do parents let him near their children?" "A little height sensitive, are we?" one said. "Trump is the embodiment of everything that should not be done in a proper education system."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The politician also ranted about his exercise regimen.

During the event, Trump raved over reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test for kids. “It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions − physical fitness, and all those things I work so hard at on a personal basis," Trump joked as he signed the proclamation. "We're bringing it back," he said. "My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation." "I work out so much, like about one minute a day max – if I’m lucky," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement