Donald Trump Teases Young Girl by Telling Her She's Too Short to Play Volleyball: 'Can You Jump High?'
May 5 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump squashed a little girl's hopes and dreams of playing volleyball after telling her she's too short for the sport.
The exchange went down on Tuesday, May 5, when the president, 79, held an event in the Oval Office to sign a document to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test Award in schools.
When Trump asked the audience about their favorite sports, one girl said she liked both soccer and volleyball.
"Wow. Wow. And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball?" he asked her. She then replied "no," which prompted the politician to riff on her short stature.
"You get up high. Can you jump high?" he inquired.
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"Not very," the girl responded.
"Soccer might be better," Trump suggested as the crowd laughed.
Once the moment hit social media, viewers dragged the billionaire for mocking a young kid about their height.
"Bullying a child to score cheap laughs — this is who he is. Petty, insecure, and completely unfit for any position of leadership. Kids deserve encouragement, not humiliation from a grown man," someone scoffed on X.
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"Why would he say something like to a child?!" another asked, while a third questioned, "Why do parents let him near their children?"
"A little height sensitive, are we?" one said. "Trump is the embodiment of everything that should not be done in a proper education system."
During the event, Trump raved over reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test for kids.
“It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions − physical fitness, and all those things I work so hard at on a personal basis," Trump joked as he signed the proclamation.
"We're bringing it back," he said. "My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation."
"I work out so much, like about one minute a day max – if I’m lucky," he continued.
Former president Barack Obama replaced the test in 2012 with a new fitness program that aimed to focus on student health in the long run over their physical achievements.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also appeared at the White House meeting alongside Trump.
"We need young, strong, healthy Americans, whether you serve in the military or any other aspect of your life," Hegseth, 45, expressed. "The idea that competition is bad is the beginning of decline of a nation."