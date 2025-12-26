'Creepy' Donald Trump Tells 8-Year-Old Girl She's 'Beautiful' and Smart' in Awkward Video as Epstein Drama Rages On: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Christmas Eve after an uncomfortable phone call with a young girl surfaced online — all while public pressure continues to mount over the delayed release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump spoke with an 8-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

As calls intensified, urging the Department of Justice to release the long-promised documents tied to the late convicted s-- offender, Trump appeared to deflect attention by taking part in a holiday call with a child. Sitting beside the first lady, the president was connected to Anna, an 8-year-old girl from North Carolina.

Trump: I am fine. You sound beautiful and cute. How old are you?



Caller: I am eight pic.twitter.com/fm3rGty3xl — Acyn (@Acyn) December 24, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X

“Hi, how are you doing? OK?” Trump asked as the conversation began. The young girl responded, “Yes, how about you?” prompting Trump to reply, “I'm I'm fine. You sound so beautiful and cute. How old are you?” When Anna told him she was 8 years old, Trump continued with more praise. “Wow, so smart, you sound so smart. So, do you have a question for Santa, or do you want to know anything about Santa?” he asked.

The exchange took another turn when Anna asked if Santa would be upset if she didn’t leave out milk and cookies. Trump initially hesitated, asking her to repeat the question, before answering that Santa wouldn’t be angry — but might be disappointed. “Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side,” he said. “You know what ‘cherubic’ means? A little on the heavy side.”

Source: The White House/YouTube The phone call sparked backlash online.

Trump wrapped up the call by referring to the girl as “honey” and praising North Carolina, a state he won during last year’s presidential election. Similar calls were also placed to children in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. The clip quickly sparked backlash online, especially given the timing. Many users on X pointed out that the interaction came as Trump’s Department of Justice faced criticism for missing its deadline to release all Epstein-related files.

“Delaying sensitive news often backfires, drawing more attention and skepticism from the public and media,” one user wrote, while another added, “Ok team we have to delay more Epstein Files again. We’ll announce on Christmas Eve. Let’s try to get through this news cycle quietly.” “Epstein's memory and mission lives on,” a third posted. A fourth remarked, “Sir, she's eight. Even your hair knows that's off-limits.” Others were even more blunt, with one writing, “He’s so creepy, and he’s not even trying to hide that.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was featured in some of the Epstein files.

“the files they’re trying to hide to protect him is proof of how insanely unsettling he is,” another speculated.

On Wednesday, December 24, the Justice Department announced it may need a “few more weeks” to divulge the remaining Epstein records — despite previously committing to a December 25 release date. According to the DOJ, attorneys are “working around the clock” to review the massive volume of documents and redact victim names and identifying details, as required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed last month.

"We will release the documents as soon as possible," the department said. "Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks."

Among the newly released materials was a disturbing revelation identifying Epstein’s “first known victim” as a 13-year-old girl. The information came from a 2020 civil complaint included in the DOJ’s latest batch of documents. The teenager, identified as Jane Doe, said she met Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell more than 30 years ago.

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ Disturbing details were revealed in the documents.

"It all started in 1994 when 13-year-old Jane Doe met Epstein and [Maxwell] at [Interlochen Arts] summer camp in Michigan," the complaint stated.

By age 14, Doe alleged that Epstein brought her to Mar-a-Lago, where she was introduced to the club’s owner — now-President Trump. According to the filing, "Epstein elbowed Trump playfully asking him, referring to Doe, 'This is a good one, right?' Trump smiled and nodded in agreement."