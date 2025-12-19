BREAKING NEWS Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List in Newly Released Files Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ Donald Trump's late first wife, Ivana, and eldest daughter, Ivanka, are among the names in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list, per the newly released files. Allie Fasanella Dec. 19 2025, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump's late first wife, Ivana, and eldest daughter, Ivanka, are among the names found in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list, per the just released files related to the convicted s-- offender. On Friday, December 19, the DOJ launched a website with thousands of documents and photos. The president, 79, signed a bill to release the files last month, a decision that came after much controversy, as he previously dubbed the s-- trafficker's case a "hoax."

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, and daughter Ivanka Trump were named in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list.

It's unclear why the mother and daughter would be listed as contacts of the notorious pedophile — who committed suicide in prison in 2019 after federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged him with s-- trafficking of minors.

Bill Clinton Is Also in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ Bill Clinton can be seen swimming with Jeffrey Epstein's former partner and with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The newly released files also include photos of other prominent figures, including Bill Clinton partying with Jeffrey and swimming with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman. Another shot shows the former president relaxing in a hot tub alongside another individual who's face has been blocked out. The high-profile politician is also seen in one photo posing alongside late pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted alongside Ghislaine Maxwell in new photos.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ Bill Clinton is pictured alongside Michael Jackson.

A statement on the site reads, "In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure." It continues, "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.