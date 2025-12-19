or
Article continues below advertisement
Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List in Newly Released Files

composite photo of jeffrey epstein, ivanka trump, ivana trump and donald trump
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ

Donald Trump's late first wife, Ivana, and eldest daughter, Ivanka, are among the names in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list, per the newly released files.

Dec. 19 2025, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's late first wife, Ivana, and eldest daughter, Ivanka, are among the names found in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list, per the just released files related to the convicted s-- offender.

On Friday, December 19, the DOJ launched a website with thousands of documents and photos.

The president, 79, signed a bill to release the files last month, a decision that came after much controversy, as he previously dubbed the s-- trafficker's case a "hoax."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, and daughter Ivanka Trump were named in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ

Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, and daughter Ivanka Trump were named in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list.

It's unclear why the mother and daughter would be listed as contacts of the notorious pedophile — who committed suicide in prison in 2019 after federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged him with s-- trafficking of minors.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Is Also in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

image of Bill Clinton can be seen swimming with Jeffrey Epstein's former partner and with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ

Bill Clinton can be seen swimming with Jeffrey Epstein's former partner and with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The newly released files also include photos of other prominent figures, including Bill Clinton partying with Jeffrey and swimming with co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman.

Another shot shows the former president relaxing in a hot tub alongside another individual who's face has been blocked out.

The high-profile politician is also seen in one photo posing alongside late pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

image of Ex-Prince Andrew can be seen with Ghislaine Maxwell in new photos.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ

Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted alongside Ghislaine Maxwell in new photos.

Other photos in the collection show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor palling around with Ghislaine.

The former prince, who was stripped of his royal status and titles in October due to his connection to the ongoing scandal, can be seen lying across the laps of five unidentified women.

One of Jeffrey's victims, Virginia Giuffre, previously accused the royal of rape, which he has continuously denied.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bill Clinton is pictured alongside Michael Jackson.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE / DOJ

Bill Clinton is pictured alongside Michael Jackson.

A statement on the site reads, "In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure."

It continues, "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey Epstein threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.

The files also reveal the late predator allegedly threatened to burn a woman's house down if she told anyone he had stolen and sold photographs of her underage sisters.

According to a newly surfaced complaint made to the FBI, the complainant said she was a "professional artist" who had taken "pictures of her sisters," who were 12 and 16 years old at the time, for her own "personal artwork."

She said the disgraced financier later "stole the photos" and is "believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers."

According to the filing, he also at one point requested the woman "take pictures of young girls at swimming pools"

