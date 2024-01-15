Donald Trump Tells His Supporters to 'Vote' Even If You're 'Sick as a Dog' and Then Die: 'It's Worth It'
Donald Trump doesn't care about the bitter cold in Iowa — he just wants people to get out there and cast their ballot.
“You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog… even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it,” Trump told supporters while at a rally in Iowa on Sunday, January 14.
After the remarks went viral, people weren't surprised about the former president's lack of empathy. One person wrote, "That Donald Trump is OK with his supporters dying just as long as they vote for him in the Iowa Republican caucus is totally on brand. After all, he wanted people to go shopping during the worst of COVID so long as it kept the economy afloat and improved his reelection chances," while another person wrote, "Even if you die from voting, it's worth it to him. The level of cringe is off the chart."
A third person added, "What a caring man...."
Elsewhere in the speech, the 77-year-old ranted about his four indictments.
“These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps and other quite nice people,” Trump told the audience. “The Washington swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice. But tomorrow is your time to turn on them and to say and speak your mind and to vote.”
Trump is running for president again, but George Conway thinks he won't be leader of the country again as he's currently in the midst of a few legal battles.
“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail,” Conway said in a YouTube video posted by The Bulwark, a conservative anti-Trump website. “It may take a while. Justice has already taken a while. He’s going to end up spending the rest of his life in jail.”
Conway previously argued that Trump knows he's in the wrong, which is why he argued he should be given immunity despite allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.
"First of all, he went yesterday because as Chuck [Todd] previously said, there's a delay aspect to it and there's also a fundraising aspect to it, and as Joe [Scarborough] said, there was a narcissistic victimization aspect, but he's fighting for his life here. He's fighting for his freedom here. These cases, these criminal cases — not the civil one in New York ... that is just money, that means a lot to him — can put him in jail for the rest of his life, and I think probably will," Conway said on MSNBC.
"That is why he's desperate to make these immunity arguments, even though they are long shots, they are Hail Mary's at best, but he's looking at and he deeply has to be fearing — in fact, he ran for re-election in 2020 partly because deep down he knows he's a criminal and the law is catching up to him," he continued.