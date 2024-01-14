'Imagine the Smell': Donald Trump Trolled for Looking Like a 'Homeless Man' When Arriving in Iowa
Donald Trump looked disheveled when arriving in Iowa on Saturday, January 13.
One X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared a photo of the former president in the battleground state, which sparked tons of trolls to comment on Trump’s unsettling appearance.
In the image, the 77-year-old stood with messy hair that seemed to be wet, an unbuttoned white undershirt and a long black coat as he hunched over.
“Trump arrives in Iowa looking fantastic,” the post’s author sarcastically wrote.
In response, one user joked, “Who let Grandpa skip his bed alarm,” while a second penned, “Think he’s entering the hobo phase of his decline.”
A third noted, “He looks like he’s walking around in a robe at the nursing home,” while a fourth user said, “Call makeup.”
Another person shared their impression of Trump in the moment, “Look at me. I look like a homeless man. A homeless man. But I have a lot of money. A lot. I'm very rich. Very rich. I have the best clothes in the world. Some people say I look like I’m twenty years old. I tell them they’re too kind. But you know, they’re right. That’s not a lie.”
One more individual stated: “Imagine the smell. Trump plus wet dog.”
As OK! previously reported, these negative comments about the ex-commander-in-chief came after multiple people claimed Trump has a distinct unpleasant odor.
In December 2023, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger uploaded a message on social media about the father-of-five’s stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," he penned. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
Of course, haters replied to the post speculating Trump’s exact smell.
"He looks like he would smell of moth balls and body odor," one person predicted, while another theorized, "I've heard from a reliable source, that Trump smells of soiled diapers, Axe Body Spray and hotdog burps."
Just days after the Kinzinger’s tweet, one TikTok creator @bestofajack04 shared a a viral video, where he recounted when Trump was allegedly kicked out of a restaurant for his smell.
“Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive,” he claimed.
“This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing. That’s not what we do on the left. It happens to elderly people. Trump wasn’t elderly,” he added.
He continued: “We didn’t complain. The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it. Trump was not elderly. The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us and then wafted us," he claimed. “Trump’s been s-------- all over himself for almost 30 f--------- [years].”