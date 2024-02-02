Donald Trump's Temper Tantrum: Ex-Prez Threw Documents Across the Table During Deposition at Mar-a-Lago, Attorney Claims

Kaplan detailed the alleged incident in an appearance on the "George Conway Explains it All (to Sarah Longwell)" podcast, explaining that Trump wanted to continue working through the lunch break, but she turned down his offer.

Kaplan stated, "There was a huge pile of documents, exhibits, sitting in front of him, and he took the pile and he just threw it across the table. And stormed out of the room."

The lawyer also revealed that Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, faced the brunt of the consequences for the incident.

"He really yelled at Alina for that. He was so mad at Alina," she said.