E. Jean Carroll Claims Donald Trump Was Using Her Sexual Abuse and Defamation Trial as a 'Campaign Stop' to 'Win Voters'
E. Jean Carroll has strong opinions about Donald Trump's behavior throughout her sexual abuse and defamation cases.
On her Monday, January 29, appearance on CNN, she claimed the 77-year-old had been using the legal proceedings as a way to secure more votes for his 2024 presidential election campaign.
"The courtroom was not a courtroom to him, it was a campaign stop. That was clear," she said on CNN This Morning. "He’s using me to win voters. Sexual assault. A man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman he sexually assaulted to get votes."
Despite Trump's frequent public rants calling her a liar, a scammer and a "wack job," the jury awarded Carroll a whopping $83.3 million. Broken down, that equals to $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program only and $7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program.
The 80-year-old former journalist assured viewers the money would be going to a good cause.
"We’re inspired to not waste a penny of this, and we have some good ideas that we’re working on," she explained. "One of the things we could do — seeing as how he’s very instrumental in taking away women’s rights over their bodies across the United States — maybe we could think about how we can restore women their rights."
As OK! previously reported, on Monday's Good Morning America, Carroll declared, "If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent."
Last week, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and vowed to appeal the court's decision, claiming the case was a "Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party."
"Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon," he ranted at the time. "They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"
However, Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan confirmed she felt "pretty confident" the writer would be able to collect the millions owed to them.
"We might not get it right away," she said. "[But] he owns a lot of real estate. It can be sold. We will collect the judgment."