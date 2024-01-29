E. Jean Carroll Claims Donald Trump Was Using Her Sexual Abuse and Defamation Trial as a 'Campaign Stop' to 'Win Voters'

"The courtroom was not a courtroom to him, it was a campaign stop. That was clear," she said on CNN This Morning. "He’s using me to win voters. Sexual assault. A man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman he sexually assaulted to get votes."

Despite Trump's frequent public rants calling her a liar, a scammer and a "wack job," the jury awarded Carroll a whopping $83.3 million. Broken down, that equals to $65 million in punitive damages, $11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program only and $7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program.