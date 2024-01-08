Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Claims Ex-Prez 'Barely Sleeps' Because He 'Works So Hard for the Country'

However, people couldn't help but mock Habba's statement, as Trump, 77, frequently goes on late night rants on his social media platform, Truth Social, sparking concern that he's not all there mentally.

One person claimed, "I don’t think being a tweaked out Adderall addict is the flex Habba thinks it is," while another said, "How exactly is a guy who holds no office and spends his waking hours on golf and rage-tweeting working for the country?"

A third person added, "He doesn’t sleep because he is thinking about all the terrible s--- he done to this country and people. He also is probably taking too much Adderall."