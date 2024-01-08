Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Claims Ex-Prez 'Barely Sleeps' Because He 'Works So Hard for the Country'
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba couldn't help but praise her boss' work ethic during a new interview with Fox News.
"He's going to continue campaigning like he always does. The man really barely sleeps. He works so hard for the country — now more than ever he's seen how important it is for him to get back in 2024," she shared with viewers.
However, people couldn't help but mock Habba's statement, as Trump, 77, frequently goes on late night rants on his social media platform, Truth Social, sparking concern that he's not all there mentally.
One person claimed, "I don’t think being a tweaked out Adderall addict is the flex Habba thinks it is," while another said, "How exactly is a guy who holds no office and spends his waking hours on golf and rage-tweeting working for the country?"
A third person added, "He doesn’t sleep because he is thinking about all the terrible s--- he done to this country and people. He also is probably taking too much Adderall."
As OK! previously reported, the businessman ranted at a rally in Iowa on January 5, and when he went on a tangent about magnets, people were worried about his state of mind.
“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” he began.
“Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?” he continued.
Shortly after the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, people couldn't help but weigh in.
“Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense,” one user wrote while a second joked, “Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets.”
In September 2023, Trump fired back after people started questioning if he was all there mentally.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.