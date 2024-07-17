Donald Trump Assassination Details Unveiled: Chaos Erupted in ER as Injured Ex-President Arrived After Shooting — Watch
Donald Trump caused quite the stir in the Pennsylvania ER he went to following his assassination attempt on Saturday, July 13.
In new footage from inside the medical facility, as the former president arrived, citizens who did not know the condition he was in after the shooting were shocked and relieved to see he was not seriously hurt.
In the start of the clip, a woman can be heard crying in fear of what she was about to see as the injured politician pulled up.
"There he is, there he is!" the individual filming said, while showing the 78-year-old’s large SUV.
Someone else screamed, "He's walking," assuring the chaotic room the father-of-five was well enough to stroll in on his own.
As OK! previously reported, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to take Trump’s life while he was speaking at a rally in Butler, Penn., however, the shooter was only able to hit the ex-commander-in-chief in the left ear.
Though the 20-year-old missed Trump, he did fatally hit Corey Comperatore, as well as two other injured victims.
Trump’s doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, recently gave an update on Trump’s health.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” he stated on "The Benny Show" podcast.
The expert added: “I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up.”
Despite the harrowing incident, Trump made a public appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15.
Trump sported at large white bandage over his ear for the multi-day convention, however, those on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t help but notice the convicted felon was dozing off during the televised event.
After clips of him sleeping went viral, users slammed Trump’s behavior.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He should be at home resting and also not running for president," one individual stated, while another said, "Trump can’t stay awake at a convention with thousands of delegates, supporters and attendees. Yikes."
OK! FULL COVERAGE:
Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
Donald Trump Raises Fist in Defiance After Shocking Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally: See Photos and Video
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized
The Epoch Times reported on the footage from the hospital.