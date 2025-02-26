'Very Uncomfortable': President Donald Trump Mocked for Throwing 'Trump Was Right About Everything' Hats at White House Press Pool
President Donald Trump began hawking "Trump Was Right About Everything" hats during a White House press briefing, leaving several reporters uncomfortable.
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president for choosing to spend his time in the Oval Office promoting his own brand instead of doing his job — leading the country.
President Trump asked for a stack of the red caps to be brought into the Oval Office and offered one to NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Garrett Haake, who politely declined the gift.
However, Real America’s Voice Chief White House Correspondent Brian Glenn eagerly accepted the hat from the commander-in-chief.
One critic took to the social media platform BlueSky to call out the president and wrote: "Look at Trump showing off his new merch. Hats saying 'Trump was right about everything.' Mental age of about 4. Perhaps a new extra large nappy could be added to the range. 'Proud of this s---.'"
Another SlueSky user commented: "Imagine being a journalist and putting one of those on. You might as well set up a binfire in the room, throw your CV, your credibility and your dignity into it and dance around the room naked."
A third person pointed out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s reaction to the interaction between Trump and the press: "What's also really interesting about this video is the contrast in the reaction of his two placed stooges. RFK Jr., as bonkers as he is, actually looks very uncomfortable, if not disdainful, whilst the other guy laughs and jokingly tells everyone they 'must obey Trump.' Good luck, America."
In the footage, Trump comments: "Look, see that? Trump was right about everything. Just came in. This was sent in by a fan, I said I think we should make some of them right."
Referring to a journalist, he asks: "You want one?"
The reporter answered, "I'll pass," at which point Trump said: "Are you allowed to take one?"
After the journalist says they aren't, Trump added: "He'll consider it, I know he will, sort of a stiff... he's sort of a stiff guy. He'll take other things but not a free hat."
Compared to Kennedy, who was stonefaced throughout the interaction, U.S. Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick was visibly enthusiastic.
After Haake refused to take a hat, Lutnick told the press: "Always say yes to the president, always say yes to the president."