'Very Uncomfortable': President Donald Trump Mocked for Throwing 'Trump Was Right About Everything' Hats at White House Press Pool

One critic took to the social media platform BlueSky to call out the president and wrote: "Look at Trump showing off his new merch. Hats saying 'Trump was right about everything.' Mental age of about 4. Perhaps a new extra large nappy could be added to the range. 'Proud of this s---.'"

Another SlueSky user commented: "Imagine being a journalist and putting one of those on. You might as well set up a binfire in the room, throw your CV, your credibility and your dignity into it and dance around the room naked."

A third person pointed out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s reaction to the interaction between Trump and the press: "What's also really interesting about this video is the contrast in the reaction of his two placed stooges. RFK Jr., as bonkers as he is, actually looks very uncomfortable, if not disdainful, whilst the other guy laughs and jokingly tells everyone they 'must obey Trump.' Good luck, America."