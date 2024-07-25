President Joe Biden Explains Why He Ended 2024 Election Campaign in First Speech Since Dropping Out of the Race

President Joe Biden spoke out for the first time since making the difficult decision to end his 2024 election campaign.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more," he explained on Wednesday, July 24, while addressing the nation. “Does character in public life still matter?”

“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he continued before stating America was "going to have to choose between moving forward or backward."

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term," he noted.