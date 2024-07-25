President Joe Biden Explains Why He Ended 2024 Election Campaign in First Speech Since Dropping Out of the Race
President Joe Biden spoke out for the first time since making the difficult decision to end his 2024 election campaign.
“I revere this office, but I love my country more," he explained on Wednesday, July 24, while addressing the nation. “Does character in public life still matter?”
“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation," he continued before stating America was "going to have to choose between moving forward or backward."
"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term," he noted.
Biden then went on to commend VP Kamala Harris, who he endorsed on July 21.
“I’d like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris,” Biden said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”
He also said he wouldn't be going anywhere just yet.
"Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as President," Biden said. "That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights – from the right to vote – to the right to choose."
Biden concluded the 10-minute address by saying it's been "a privilege" to serve as president.
He told Americans to “keep the faith,” and “the idea of America lies in your hands.”
As OK! previously reported, Democrats and Republicans alike called for Biden to step back from his bid for the White House after his performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump.
Two weeks later, George Clooney released a firmly-worded op-ed pleading with the president to consider quitting his campaign to allow another candidate to take his place amid fears that his physical health and cognitive abilities were in a sharp decline.
"The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," the Ocean's Eleven actor wrote.
"One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," he continued. "We are not going to win in November with this president."
The op-ed sparked controversy among Democrats — with many slamming Clooney for not discussing this matter privately with the president, while others joined in on his call for a new candidate.
However, shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, an illness which forced him to cancel immediate campaign events, Biden announced he was ending his campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden's statement read.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he continued. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."