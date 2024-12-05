'We Want These Executives Dead': Reporter Taylor Lorenz Defends UnitedHealthcare CEO's Gruesome Murder in Sick Post

On Wednesday, December 4, Thompson was gunned down by a masked gunman who had been waiting for him outside the Midtown Hilton hotel in New York City, where the investor's conference was taking place.

Lorenz took to BlueSky, a microblogging social media network, to share an article about how Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer cover anesthesia for the full length of some surgeries and wrote, "And people wonder why we want these executives dead."

Over five hours later, Lorenz insisted she made her post to encourage “letter writing campaigns.”

“I hope people learn the names of all of these insurance company CEOs and engage in very peaceful letter writing campaigns so that they stop ruthlessly murdering thousands of innocent Americans by denying coverage,” she wrote. “Healthcare is a human right. We need universal healthcare now.”