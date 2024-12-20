or
Donald Trump's Press Secretary Wants Podcasters and Influencers Like Joe Rogan in the White House Press Pool

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is open to having influencers like Joe Rogan at White House press briefings.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump wants to “open up” the White House press briefing room to include podcaster Joe Rogan and other “independent journalists.”

Incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stopped by Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday night to tell guest host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that she is looking forward to welcoming new voices that helped Trump get elected in the first place.

donald trump press secretary podcasters joe rogan white house
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan had Donald Trump as a guest on his podcast.

“President Trump ran in an untraditional media lane on the campaign trail. It’s [a] big part of the reason he won, because he sat down with podcasters and social influencers and new voices that the American people are clearly listening to,” Leavitt said.

“And as President Trump’s press secretary, we’re gonna find new ways to bring those voices into the briefing room as well, which I think will be a very effective way to continue to get the president’s message out to the American people.”

donald trump press secretary podcasters joe rogan white house
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. previously hinted at having Rogan in the White House press briefing to leave critical outlets like The New York Times "without a chair to sit on."

“We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists,” Don Jr. told his listeners on his "Triggered" podcast. “If The New York Times has lied, they’ve been adverse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm of the Democrat Party, why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?”

donald trump press secretary podcasters joe rogan white house
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan hosts the most popular podcast on Spotify.

There are precisely 49 seats in the White House Press Briefing Room. The White House Correspondents' Association has been assigning those seats since Ronald Reagan was in office, while The White House Press Office issues the passes to journalists covering the president.

Don Sr. has had a combative relationship with many of the mainstream media outlets over the years, attacking CNN, the NYT and even Fox News on several occasions throughout his political career. He's also had a number of notable on-camera arguments with White House correspondent reporters like Jim Acosta.

donald trump press secretary podcasters joe rogan white house
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has met with several of the wealthiest elite since becoming president-elect.

The former president won the 2024 presidential election against Harris, bringing in 277 electoral votes. Since the election, several of the wealthiest men in the world have flown out to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the president-elect.

As OK! previously reported, Donald Sr. recently had dinner at the Palm Beach resort with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

He's also reportedly met with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook ahead of his second term in office.

