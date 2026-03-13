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Donald Trump Torn Apart by Beauty Queen in Scathing Letter After She's Fired From Religious White House Role: 'I Don't Recognize You!'

Split photo of Carrie Prejean Boller and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Prejean Boller was booted from her position on the Religious Liberty Commission despite years of supporting Donald Trump.

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March 13 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

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Another well-known MAGA figure has turned on President Donald Trump and his increasingly controversial agenda.

In a scathing letter shared publicly via X on Thursday, March 12, former Miss California and outspoken Catholic advocate Carrie Prejean Boller tore apart the Republican leader for what she called a betrayal of both her faith and her longstanding support for Trump after she was fired from her religious White House role.

"I'm shocked that the removal of the only Catholic woman on the Religious Liberty Commission was handled through a brief email from a staffer rather than a direct conversation with the President who appointed me," Boller began.

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Carrie Prejean Boller Slams 'Zionist Witch Hunt' Against Her

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Image of Donald Trump was the owner of Miss Universe when Carrie Prejean Boller controversially won Miss California in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was the owner of Miss Universe when Carrie Prejean Boller controversially won Miss California in 2009.

The 38-year-old claimed the email was a result of persuasion from "Zionist heretics Dan Patrick and Paula White" fueling a "witch hunt" against her.

Boller, who served on the commission for months, said she believed in protecting religious freedom for all Americans and worked tirelessly on behalf of families and individuals whose spiritual rights were under threat.

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Source: @CarriePrejean1/X

Carrie Prejean Boller shared a blistering letter attacking Donald Trump after she was fired from a White House role.

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Image of Carrie Prejean Boller claimed 'Zionists' were on a 'witch hunt' against her.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Prejean Boller claimed 'Zionists' were on a 'witch hunt' against her.

"I stood with desperate mothers whose religious exemptions were denied and whose children could not attend school due to a vaccine mandate. I met with nurses who lost their jobs for refusing the COVID vaccine because of their religious convictions. I stood with Navy SEALs who lost their pensions simply for standing by their religious beliefs," she wrote.

The former model went on to address her advocacy on behalf of Palestinians suffering in Gaza, insisting it was her faith that compelled her to speak out against what she sees as injustices — even when it conflicts with political pressures.

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Image of Carrie Prejean Boller said she no longer recognizes Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Prejean Boller said she no longer recognizes Donald Trump.

"I spoke with students who were protesting the grave suffering of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli government. Many of them were using their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, only to be labeled terrorists and antisemites," she declared.

Elsewhere in her blistering message, Boller said standing in the Oval Office on the day Trump signed the executive order creating the commission was "one of the most memorable moments," feeling devastated the U.S. commander-in-chief had since booted her from the group.

'I Wore the Red MAGA Hat Proudly'

Image of Carrie Prejean Boller feels Donald Trump has drifted far away from MAGA's initial mission.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Prejean Boller feels Donald Trump has drifted far away from MAGA's initial mission.

"I may not have a prestigious title or a large organization behind my name, but I have conviction, heart, and an unwavering commitment to the Christian principles I stand for," she continued. "Asking me to deny that Catholic teaching in order to satisfy a political ideology is itself a violation of my religious freedom."

Directly calling out Trump, Boller ridiculed: "I stood by you when you were called every name imaginable. I wore the red MAGA hat proudly because I believed in what you were fighting for. Now, I don’t even recognize you."

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