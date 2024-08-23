Donald Trump Mocked for Refusing to 'Shut Up' as Fox News Attempts to End Their Interview Multiple Times
Donald Trump was ridiculed for continuing to ramble on during his call-in interview with Fox News — despite the host's attempts to move on from the conversation several times.
The ex-prez called into the conservative news network to rant about Kamala Harris immediately after she gave her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 22.
During the interview, Trump would jump back and forth between several lines of attack against his political opponent, bringing up immigration, inflation, polling and crowd sizes.
Bret Baier tried to interrupt a few times to give a final word so they could hand things over to the next program, but Trump continued to talk. After another few minutes, Baier eventually cut Trump off and immediately ended the network's coverage from the DNC.
Several critics shared clips from the Fox News interview on social media to poke fun at the former president and compare him to that one family member at holiday gatherings who "won't shut the f--- up."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the end of the interview in a post that read, "Goodnight Grampa! Sleep well! We'll see you later."
Another user commented, "I am loving this because he just comes off as incredibly desperate. I remember the times when they would skip a commercial break to allow him to speak. Those days are gone. Shut up. Byeeee Donald."
A third person joked, "Someone needs to take the keys away from the old man before he hurts himself."
As OK! previously reported, during the same interview, Trump seemed scattered and was frequently heard hitting the buttons on his phone while he spoke.
Loud dialing beeps could be heard on the air as the 78-year-old told the outlet his "biggest reaction" to the vice president's address was wondering "why didn't she do the things that she's complaining about" while part of the Biden administration.
During Vice President Harris' speech, Trump also expressed his thoughts on various topics through his social media platform, Truth Social.
"A lot of talk about childhood, we've got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime!" he wrote.
In a second post, he penned, "WHERE'S HUNTER" and pointed out that her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, "was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH."