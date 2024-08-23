Donald Trump Mocked for Refusing to 'Shut Up' as Fox News Attempts to End Their Interview Multiple Times

Several critics shared clips from the Fox News interview on social media to poke fun at the former president and compare him to that one family member at holiday gatherings who "won't shut the f--- up."

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the end of the interview in a post that read, "Goodnight Grampa! Sleep well! We'll see you later."

Another user commented, "I am loving this because he just comes off as incredibly desperate. I remember the times when they would skip a commercial break to allow him to speak. Those days are gone. Shut up. Byeeee Donald."

A third person joked, "Someone needs to take the keys away from the old man before he hurts himself."