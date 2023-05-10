OK Magazine
'The Whole Thing Is a Scam!': Donald Trump Trashes Jury After They Found Him Liable for Sexual Abuse & Defamation in E. Jean Carroll Trial

By:

May 10 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is less than pleased that a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial on Tuesday, May 9.

After the news got out, the former president, 76, made it clear he was not pleased with the results, as he took to Truth Social to share some videos with his followers.

"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, directing his anger toward Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witchhunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that is financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives — just about the biggest one there is. She said that wasan't true. They found she lied about it and the judge wasn't even I guess letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame and it's a disgrace to our country.

As OK! previously reported, the politician was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for abusing her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the '90s.

On the other hand, Carroll is elated with how things turned out.

"Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life," Carroll told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in a Good Morning America interview.

"I was always shaken," she added. "But I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it."

