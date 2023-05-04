Donald Trump Claims He Will 'Probably Attend' E. Jean Carroll Trial to 'Confront This': 'False Accusations Against a Rich Guy'
Donald Trump claimed he will "probably attend" the E. Jean Carroll trial to share his side of the story after she accused him of attacking her in a department store in New York City in the '90s.
“I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties,” Trump told reporters while golfing in Ireland. “I have to leave early. I don’t have to, but I choose to.”
“It’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen,” he added. “It’s false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that’s leading the polls by 40 points. I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile. And I’m going to go back, and I’m going to confront this. This woman is a disgrace, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in our country.”
As OK! previously reported, in 2019, Carroll claimed the businessman, 76, raped her in a dressing room, which is why she sued him for sexual battery and defamation after he claimed she was only sharing her story to profit off her book.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll testified last week. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”
Meanwhile, Trump continued to claim the incident never occurred.
“I have no idea who she is; it’s ridiculous. She made a claim, she wrote a book, she made a claim," he stated.
“This is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election because they’re losing," he fumed.
Despite his legal woes, Trump isn't worried the trial will affect his presidential career. “I could win it three times," he said before mocking President Joe Biden. “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so. Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”