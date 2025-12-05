Donald Trump Trolled by Critics 'Impressed' With His Ability to 'Count Down From 5' as Wife Melania Lights National Christmas Tree: Watch
Dec. 5 2025, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump can't seem to catch a break from being trolled by critics.
The president, 79, was mocked by commenters after the White House posted a video of him leading a countdown before Melania Trump, 55, lit up the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, December 4.
"Sort of impressed he was actually able to count down from 5," one person quipped, referencing the president's alleged cognitive decline.
Social Media Reactions to Donald Trump's Christmas Tree Lighting Countdown
Another person joked about Donald falling asleep mid-meeting earlier this week, writing, "I guess that nap Trump took on camera today helped him stay awake tonight. 😴😆,"
A third echoed that sentiment, commenting, "I am surprised and impressed he is actually awake and standing 🙌 Bravo."
Meanwhile, some noted the first lady appeared disinterested in the ceremony, with one person penning, "Melania could care less!!! She don’t give a d---😁."
Another commenter added, "Melania is cashing in again. Or is light the Christmas tree covered by the prenup? But you can't blame her. They are all money greedy in this so-called family."
On the other hand, some thought the POTUS applauding his wife for lighting the tree was "sweet."
Donald could be heard telling the former model, "Good job, honey," after she pressed the button to illuminate the 35-foot red spruce.
Melania Trump Spent Under 3 Minutes Welcoming White House Christmas Tree
The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony comes after the FLOTUS was ridiculed for spending under three minutes outside with the press when the tree was delivered.
On Monday, November 24, Melania, clad in a cream-colored coat and red gloves, stepped out to welcome it before quickly heading back inside.
"It’s a beautiful tree," she uttered as she walked around the carriage and posed for a few photos.
Melania Trump Facing Backlash for Not Living at the White House
The mom-of-one has also been facing backlash for not actually living at the White House after unveiling the residence's Christmas decor on Monday, December 1.
Sharing a video of the festive decorations to X, she wrote, "Home is Where the Heart is."
One person blasted Melania, writing, "'Home is where the heart is.’ She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!"
Another chimed in with, "Her home is wherever Barron wants to live."
Melania reportedly divides her time between Washington, D.C., New York and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.