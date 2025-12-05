Donald Trump Trolled by Critics 'Impressed' With His Ability to 'Count Down From 5' as Wife Melania Lights National Christmas Tree: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump can't seem to catch a break from being trolled by critics. The president, 79, was mocked by commenters after the White House posted a video of him leading a countdown before Melania Trump, 55, lit up the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, December 4. "Sort of impressed he was actually able to count down from 5," one person quipped, referencing the president's alleged cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @whitehouse/instagram Donald Trump led a countdown before Melania Trump lit up the National Christmas Tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reactions to Donald Trump's Christmas Tree Lighting Countdown

Source: BBC Donald Trump applauded his wife for lighting up the National Christmas Tree.

Another person joked about Donald falling asleep mid-meeting earlier this week, writing, "I guess that nap Trump took on camera today helped him stay awake tonight. 😴😆," A third echoed that sentiment, commenting, "I am surprised and impressed he is actually awake and standing 🙌 Bravo." Meanwhile, some noted the first lady appeared disinterested in the ceremony, with one person penning, "Melania could care less!!! She don’t give a d---😁."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BBC Some commenters claimed Melania Trump looked like she 'could care less' about the ceremony.

Another commenter added, "Melania is cashing in again. Or is light the Christmas tree covered by the prenup? But you can't blame her. They are all money greedy in this so-called family." On the other hand, some thought the POTUS applauding his wife for lighting the tree was "sweet." Donald could be heard telling the former model, "Good job, honey," after she pressed the button to illuminate the 35-foot red spruce.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Spent Under 3 Minutes Welcoming White House Christmas Tree

Source: mega Melania Trump greeted the White House Christmas tree for less than three minutes.

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony comes after the FLOTUS was ridiculed for spending under three minutes outside with the press when the tree was delivered. On Monday, November 24, Melania, clad in a cream-colored coat and red gloves, stepped out to welcome it before quickly heading back inside. "It’s a beautiful tree," she uttered as she walked around the carriage and posed for a few photos.

Melania Trump Facing Backlash for Not Living at the White House

Source: mega Melania Trump has received criticism for not spending more time at the White House.