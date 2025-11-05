Donald Trump's Body Trolled by Democrats After Karoline Leavitt Raves About President's 'Optimal' Health: See the Unflattering Photo

Article continues below advertisement

While scoring major wins around the board on Election Day, Democrats also had a blast trolling Donald Trump's physique. In their latest dig at the president of the United States, the Democratic Party’s official X account shared an unflattering photo of Trump while reacting to a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt raving about her boss' apparently excellent health. The clip featured Leavitt responding to a question from CNN's Kristen Holmes about "why" Trump needed to "get an MRI" during his recent check-up appointment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Explain Reason Behind Donald Trump's MRI

Source: @thedemocrats/X The Democrats shared an unflattering photo of Donald Trump from December 2024.

As she's done in the past, Leavitt failed to directly answer the reporter's question before boasting about the POTUS' health. "As you all know, because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health," Leavitt declared, refusing to provide a specific explanation as to why Trump was ordered to get an MRI. Trolling the press secretary’s response, the Democrats’ social media account shared a photo from December 2024 of Trump not seeming to look his best.

Article continues below advertisement

Democrats Put Donald Trump on Blast With Unflattering Photo

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's press secretary insisted the president is in great health.

The image showcased the Republican politician standing at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach almost one year ago. He could be seen wearing a fitted white polo shirt and had his navy pants hoisted up above his belly button with a black belt fastened tight around his waist. Trump’s hair looked disheveled, as he had taken off his signature red MAGA hat and was holding it in his hand.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has sparked concern among critics.

"This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like," the Democrats quipped, directly responding to the video of Leavitt. Trump’s face also appeared unusually pale in the snap, as he didn’t seem to be wearing his beloved bronzer like he does when emerging before the press or for other photo ops.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently underwent an MRI.