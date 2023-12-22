Donald Trump Pressured 2 Michigan Election Workers Not to Certify the 2020 Election, New Audio Reveals

The audio recording, published by The Detroit News, allegedly captured Trump and Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel making promises to the two canvassers if they refused to certify the election results.

According to the outlet, the phone call took place on November 17, 2020, and featured Trump urging the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, to "fight for our country" and not allow "these people" to take it away.

The report also indicated that McDaniel instructed Palmer and Hartmann not to sign the certification, saying, "If you can go home tonight, do not sign it... We will get you attorneys." Trump reassured them by stating, "We'll take care of that."