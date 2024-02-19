OK Magazine
Hillary Clinton Gives Stark Warning to Take Donald Trump 'Literally and Seriously' Before 2024 Election: 'He Means What He Says'

Feb. 19 2024, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton is making sure people don't end up voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

While speaking at a Saturday, February 17, panel at the Munich Security Conference, the politician, 76, urged delegates to be careful around the businessman, 77.

"We have a long struggle ahead of us, and the obvious point to make about Donald Trump is take him literally and seriously,” she said.

“He means what he says,” she continued. “People did not take him literally and seriously in 2016. Now he is telling us what he intends to do, and people who try to wish it away, brush it away, are living in an alternative reality.”

Hillary Clinton typically speaks out against Donald Trump.

Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, also claimed the former reality star will attempt to "pull us out of NATO."

“He will do everything he can to become an absolute authoritarian leader if given the opportunity to do so. And he will pull us out of NATO even though the Congress passed a resolution saying that he couldn’t without congressional support, because he will just not fund our obligations,” she said.

Hillary Clinton urged people to not vote for Donald Trump.

In mid-February, Trump said if he returns to the White House, he would "encourage" Russia to attack any member that doesn't meet his spending targets.

Later on at a rally, he then said Russia could "do whatever the h--- they want."

“Look, if they’re not going to pay, we’re not going to protect. OK?” he added at the time.

This is hardly the first time Clinton has campaigned against Trump.

While on The View in November, Clinton spoke out what will likely occur if Trump rules the U.S. for a second time.

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Some people are concerned about Donald Trump's mental capabilities prior to the election.

"So, what in your view, would happen if he were to be reelected?" Sunny Hostin asked Clinton during the talk show.

"Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly," the former Secretary of State replied.

"You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign," she added. "But I immediately said, look, we have to give him a chance. We’ve got to support, you know, the president we have. And I meant it. And I tried really hard."

