Donald Trump Trolled for Raving Over 'Movie Star' Melania During White House Easter Celebration: Her Film 'Tanked So Hard'
April 6 2026, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was trolled on social media for gloating about his "movie star" wife, Melania Trump.
The president's words of admiration came as he made a speech on Monday, April 6, for the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll, where the couple was joined by someone dressed up as the Easter bunny.
'She's a Movie Star'
"Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady?" he asked. "She's a movie star. I don't know, do we call her first lady or movie star?"
"She has the biggest movie, can you believe this? And she deserves it," the president declared.
Donald was referring to his spouse's Amazon documentary, MELANIA, which released in January.
Social Media Pokes Fun at Donald Trump
The POTUS' critics were quick to poke fun at his words, with one writing, "If he's calling her a movie star based on her movie, then she's definitely not a movie star. She's a movie dud."
"She also got paid to take off her clothes. What do we call her then?" said another, referring to the first lady's n--- photo shoots during her modeling days.
"She's no movie star!! She didn't act in a movie, they made a s----- documentary about her that tanked so hard it only has a 10 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 1.6/10 on IMDb," someone else said. "So Trump is doing what he always does: lies. 'The best movie ever made anywhere in the world, everyone loves it.'"
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Others were more concerned about the president seemingly not realizing the mother-of-one was standing right beside him.
"She’s standing right there next to him. 😂😂😂😂😂," one person pointed out, while another penned, "He has no idea what day it is or who is standing right next to him."
"Man that peripheral vision... nonexistent for dear leader..." quipped a third individual. "Trump not used to seeing his wife by his side?"
'MELANIA' Was Bashed by Critics
Melania's self-titled doc was directed by controversial star Brett Ratner, who appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files and was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in the past.
Some of the most brutal reviews included critics calling it "self-serving," "choreographed" and "propaganda."
The project featured "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself."
Amazon reportedly paid a whopping $40 million to license the film and doled out another $35 million marketing costs.