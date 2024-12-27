Donald Trump's Confusing Truth Social Post About Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve Party Baffles Users: 'What the H--- Is This?'
President-elect Donald Trump stirred up a storm on social media with a recent confusing post that was either inviting guests to a New Year's Eve bash at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, or asking about the whereabouts of Elon Musk.
According to a post on social media, Trump wrote, "Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago? Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT."
The mention of "X" in the message most likely refers to Elon Musk's youngest child, who has been seen accompanying the tech magnate during his involvement in the Trump transition process. However, several Trump supporters were confused by the cryptic message.
One user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shared the president-elect's post and wrote: "What in the fresh Mar-A-Lago h--- is this? When he says 'where are you' and 'we miss you,' who is he really referring to?"
Another X user commented: "God only knows. Not much is recognizable or even identifiable anymore."
The post quickly garnered attention due to Trump's suggestion that Gates was interested in visiting Mar-a-Lago. If this were to happen, the Microsoft founder would join the ranks of other tech leaders who have met with Trump in Palm Beach since his electoral win against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Gates, who publicly supported Harris in the 2024 election with a generous $50 million donation, also extended his congratulations to Trump after his victory.
Musk has reportedly spent a considerable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago since Trump's 2024 election victory.
The tech billionaire was even featured in the Trump family photo during the night of the election.
During a black-tie event at the Palm Beach resort on November 14, the 78-year-old president-elect gushed that the Tesla CEO has a "seriously high IQ" before joking that he hasn't been able to get him to go home.
As OK! reported, Musk is currently engaged in a public dispute with controversial conservative activist Laura Loomer and supporters of the Make America Great Again movement regarding H1-B visas and the perception of American competence.
The conflict centers on Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent praise for foreign tech workers, beginning soon after Indian immigrant Sriram Krishnan joined the team of Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sacks.
It pitted Trump’s tech mogul donor class against his older network of far-right activists, like Loomer, while escalating into racist rhetoric against Indian Americans in particular.
The inherent tension became obvious when Sacks announced Krishnan’s appointment on X, then began fielding attacks from popular pro-Trump voices.
Loomer, who joined Trump on the campaign trail, said the pick was “deeply disturbing,” pointing to a Krishnan post asking DOGE to “unlock skilled immigration.”
Another user’s response, highlighted by Sacks, asked, “Did any of y'all vote for this Indian to run America?”
The crypto czar responded: “Sriram has been a U.S. citizen for a decade. He’s not ‘running America.’ ... These attacks have become crude, and not in the holiday spirit.”