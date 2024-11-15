Donald Trump Jokes He 'Can't Get' Elon Musk 'Out' of Mar-a-Lago After Appointing Him to His Administration
Elon Musk apparently isn't eager to leave Donald Trump's West Palm Beach resort, but according to the president-elect, that's not an issue.
During a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, November 14, the 78-year-old gushed the Tesla CEO has a "seriously high IQ," before joking that he hasn't been able to get him to go home since the presidential election.
"You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," he told his guests. "He launched a rocket three weeks ago, and then he went to Pennsylvania to campaign because he considered this more important than launching rockets that cost billions of dollars."
"What a job he does, and he happens to be a really good guy," he continued. "He likes this place. I just can't get him out of here. And you know what? I like having him here too."
Musk has reportedly spent nearly all of his time at Mar-a-Lago since Election Day, whether he is attending dinners, golf sessions or important meetings with the president-elect. And while Trump doesn't mind "Uncle Elon" sticking around, according to sources, some of the politician's inner circle haven't been as pleased with his frequent presence.
"He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it," a source told NBC News. "And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."
As OK! previously reported, Trump even appointed Musk to his upcoming administration as a co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency, otherwise known as "DOGE." He will run the department alongside former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said via Truth Social earlier this week.
"We will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 trillion dollars of government spending. They will work together to liberate our economy and make the U.S. government accountable to 'we the people.'"
Trump noted Ramaswamy and Musk's work with the department "will conclude" no later than July 4, 2025.