Donald Trump Turns Truth Social Into a One-Man Show After July 4 Chaos

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Donald Trump did not let the Fourth of July weekend end quietly. After a sweltering, storm-delayed celebration on the National Mall, the president launched into a Truth Social marathon, posting more than 100 times across an 11-hour stretch Sunday. The burst turned his feed into a rolling variety show of grievance, spectacle, sports commentary and crowd-size defense.

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A Feed Full of Distractions

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL His Truth Social feed featured memes, politics and sports commentary.

Quentin Langley of Quentin Langley Associates said the tactic resembles an old political playbook pushed into overdrive. “Governments have often used carefully timed announcements to shape the media agenda but this is on a wholly new scale,” Langley said. “He floods his social media feeds with different stories likely to be shared by widely different media.”

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL One of his posts took aim at Barack and Michelle Obama.

The posts ranged from doctored images of Barack and Michelle Obama to a side-by-side comparison of Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton. Trump also shared a photo of himself hugging and kissing the American flag, reposted an image of a golden eagle attached to the White House and praised UFC fighter Justin Gaethje after Gaethje said he and his parents had lunch with Trump in the Oval Office. Even toothpaste made the feed. Trump posted a photo of dental products locked behind a store door, contrasting what he framed as Joe Biden’s shoplifting solution with his own call for jail.

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The Crowd Fight Continues

Source: MEGA He also defended attendance at the storm-delayed National Mall event.

The posting spree followed Trump’s self-hyped July 4 speech, which was delayed by severe weather and took place after attendees were forced to evacuate the National Mall. Trump later claimed 422,000 people had gathered before weather hit and said at least 150,000 returned after he “overturned” a recommendation to cancel the evening’s festivities. Videos from the event showed visible gaps in the crowd, and the speech began around 11:15 p.m. after a lengthy delay. Trump called the fireworks, which didn’t begin until around midnight, “the Most Spectacular Fireworks Show I have ever seen, and I’ve seen them all.”

Memes, Giorgia Meloni and Harry Kane

Source: MEGA The president shifted attention from the holiday chaos to his online activity.