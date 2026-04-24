Politics 'Stupid Question!': Donald Trump Fumes at Reporter Over Iran Inquiry Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out when reporters questioned the duration of his Iran war and whether he'd use nukes on them. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter for questioning his confused plans in the Iran war, calling the inquiry about using nuclear weapons against Iran "stupid" and "ridiculous." During an Oval Office interaction as the U.S.-Iran conflict entered its ninth week, Trump explicitly ruled out a nuclear strike, stating that a nuclear weapon "should never be allowed to be used by anybody." When asked by PBS correspondent Liz Landers if he would consider a nuclear option following his obscene online threats to “wipe out" an entire civilization, Trump retorted, "Why would a stupid question like that be asked?” He argued that such weapons are unnecessary because the U.S. has already "decimated" Iran’s military manufacturing and infrastructure — including 78 percent of intended targets — using conventional methods.

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WOW! Trump just lost it when he was asked: “What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this (war in Iran) will take?”



Trump: “You are such a disgrace? Do you know what I just said? Vietnam! How many years was Vietnam? How many years was Vietnam? I took… pic.twitter.com/fiLqGmmx2v — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 23, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter.

“No, no, we don’t need it. Why do I need it? Why would a stupid question like that be asked? Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it? No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” Trump snapped. While damage has been done, the facilities have not been decimated as Trump says, and experts believe Iran still has the human capital and capacity to repair and rebuild its military infrastructure eventually. The petulant POTUS reiterated that Iran will "never have a nuclear weapon" under his leadership, noting Iran has recently agreed to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium, which he referred to as "nuclear dust.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the reporter's question 'stupid.'

Trump stated Iran agreed to transfer its enriched stockpile to the U.S. However, Iranian officials have denied this, stating that their stockpile will "under no circumstances be transferred anywhere" and that they will not accept limits on nuclear enrichment. The 79-year-old president noted he is in "no rush" to end the war, preferring to wait for a "great deal" that ensures long-term global safety from "lunatics with nuclear weapons.” A reporter questioned him on the duration of the war, asking, “What do you say to the American people who question how much longer this (war in Iran) will take?”

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Source: MEGA Many disagree with Donald Trump's war.

Trump snapped back, saying, “You are such a disgrace! Do you know what I just said? Vietnam! How many years was Vietnam? How many years was Vietnam? I took the country out militarily in the first 4 weeks.” While the Vietnam War, which the president dodged serving in due to "bone spurs," lasted approximately 19 years, there is no evidence that Iran’s military has been “taken out,” as Trump said. Trump's claim that Iran’s military has been completely "taken out" or "destroyed" is widely considered an exaggeration or false. While U.S. and Israeli actions have severely degraded Iranian capabilities, U.S. intelligence suggests Iran retains significant military power, and the regime remains in power.

Source: MEGA Trump initially estimated the campaign would take four to six weeks.