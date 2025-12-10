Donald Trump Hit With Bathroom Door Aboard Air Force One in Hilarious Moment: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wound up in a surprisingly funny moment on Air Force One after getting bumped by a bathroom door mid-interview. On Tuesday, December 9, while the president answered reporters’ questions, someone inside the restroom pushed the door open — knocking Trump to the side as he stood in the aisle. He quickly regained his balance and jokingly told the person to come out, keeping the moment light as cameras rolled.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump got hit by a bathroom door during an interview.

As the bathroom door creaked open again, Trump turned to a reporter with a laugh. “You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing. You know, it’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it,” he joked while the door hit him a second time. Trump then gently tapped on the door and stepped aside. “Hello? Somebody’s in there. Come on out,” he said, still laughing as the mysterious passenger stayed put.

My exchange with Trump earlier on Air Force One on the way to Mount Pocono, Pa. https://t.co/JxHGtkdkbr — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) December 10, 2025 Source: @joeygarrison/X

Even with the awkward door situation, Trump continued discussing healthcare, including subsidy extensions tied to the recent government funding fight. “I don’t want to give the insurance companies any money. They’ve been ripping off the public for years. Obamacare is a scam to make the insurance companies rich. And they have made, I mean, you look, $1,400 to $1,700 increase, 100 percent increase over the last number of years. There’s really few things that have gone up like insurance companies. They’re getting numbers and money like nobody’s ever seen before,” he explained, referring to the health insurance plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act, which was passed under Barack Obama's regime in 2010.

Source: The White House/YouTube The president joked about the moment while continuing to answer reporters’ questions.

In April, Trump, who frequently talks smack about Obama, replaced Obama’s official White House portrait with a painting of himself raising his fist after surviving the July 2024 assassination attempt. Traditionally, portraits of modern presidents hang prominently in the White House entrance so visitors and guests see them during events and tours.

After reports surfaced that Obama’s portrait had once again been moved out of sight, critics accused Trump of disrespecting the former president during his second term. "Trump's biggest insecurity is that he'll never be respected the way President Obama is," one person declared. Another added, "Removing President Obama‘s portrait will never erase all the wonderful things that he did for Americans."

Source: MEGA Critics previously slammed the president after reports that Barack Obama’s portrait was moved.

Others slammed the move as petty. "All this out of jealousy — how pathetic," one critic wrote, while another said, "The childishness of this administration is astounding!!"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama's photo with his July 2024 assassination attempt.