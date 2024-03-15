Donald Trump Repeats Unsupported Claims About Hillary Clinton Using 'Acid' to Delete Emails From Her Server

In a recent interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Trump said nothing ever happens to Hilary, reinforcing his belief that the Clintons are criminals who should be punished and locked up.

"They released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones. She used all sorts of acid testing and everything else they call it, BleachBit, but it’s essentially acid that will destroy everything within 10 miles," he continued. "I mean, what she did was unbelievable. Nothing happens to her. Nothing happens to Bill Clinton. He took it out in his socks, you know? It was a famous socks case, which he actually ended up winning."

Despite the prolonged FBI investigation that concluded there were no clearly marked classified emails on Clinton's server, Trump persists in his allegations.