Donald Trump Repeats Unsupported Claims About Hillary Clinton Using 'Acid' to Delete Emails From Her Server
Former President Donald Trump reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that Hillary Clinton deleted emails using acid testing on her work server.
The GOP leader, who made this accusation central to the 2016 presidential election, continues to emphasize this issue, even eight years later.
In a recent interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Trump said nothing ever happens to Hilary, reinforcing his belief that the Clintons are criminals who should be punished and locked up.
"They released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones. She used all sorts of acid testing and everything else they call it, BleachBit, but it’s essentially acid that will destroy everything within 10 miles," he continued. "I mean, what she did was unbelievable. Nothing happens to her. Nothing happens to Bill Clinton. He took it out in his socks, you know? It was a famous socks case, which he actually ended up winning."
Despite the prolonged FBI investigation that concluded there were no clearly marked classified emails on Clinton's server, Trump persists in his allegations.
BleachBit, contrary to Trump calling it "actually acid," is just software downloaded on the computer. It is not any kind of acid that can destroy anything, and emails are also not something that can be destroyed with acid.
While Clinton’s aides did use BleachBit to delete emails that had already been exported, Clinton turned over 30,000 work-related emails from her private email server to the FBI, unlike the classified files they had to retrieve by force at Trump's Mar-a-Lego resort.
Clinton reportedly deleted emails that were deemed personal and unrelated to the investigation, and although that was seen by the FBI as “careless,” they don't believe it was an intentional effort to obstruct justice.
That August, Trump claimed, “Thirty three thousand emails that she deleted. They’re gone. And not only deleted folks, she bleached — which somebody said they had never even heard of — in a very expensive fashion, used chemical so nobody will ever be able to see ‘em. Who does this?”
Outlets reached out to a spokesperson for the former president for comment. They didn't address Trump's repeated claims about the use of "acid" on the servers, but did say, “President Trump referenced BleachBit, which is the software Hillary used to illegally delete emails from a private server she used while serving as Secretary of State.”