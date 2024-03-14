Donald Trump Defends Taking Government Documents to Mar-a-Lago While Criticizing Joe Biden for Doing the Same Thing: 'I Wasn't Hiding Them'

In an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, Trump went on the offensive against the criminal charges against him and the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

After retrieving documents from the property in January 2022, the government notified Trump they believed he still possessed government material.

In June 2022, a Trump lawyer signed a letter stating that, to her knowledge, no such documents remained onsite. However, two months later, the FBI found more government documents during the raid at Trump's Florida property after several attempts to retrieve them.