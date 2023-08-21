Hillary Clinton 'Should Be in Prison for Her Entire Life' — Not Donald Trump, Mark Levin Rants
Mark Levin defended Donald Trump in a passionate rant insisting Hillary Clinton should have gotten life in prison for her emails scandal.
On a recent installment of Life, Liberty and Levin, the Republican pundit slammed the Department of Justice for failing to prosecute the former Secretary of State for having classified information on a private email server as Trump faces criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"So what did Hillary Clinton do? She walks the country free. She’s giggling all over the place. She’s getting into friendly media. She’s laughing about all these indictments," Levin raged. "Hillary Clinton should be in prison for her entire life."
"She destroyed over 30,000 emails. They destroyed their cell phones. Nobody was dragged in front of a grand jury," he continued. "There was no search of her home for any other service or information."
The Fox News personality added that she was able to do an interview with her staff and lawyers present and later "escaped" charges.
Levin later pointed out that the Presidential Records Act — which he stated gave the president "authority over documents like no other official in the government" — would have only applied to Trump, as Clinton was only Secretary of State at the time.
"She didn't have that defense. She didn’t have that statute," he argued. "Trump has that. And yet he’s charged with 40 counts and he’s charged with a total of 91 counts from these three prosecutors."
- George Conway Wishes 'Narcissistic Psychopath' Donald Trump 'Fun at the Fulton County Jail' Ahead of Ex-Prez's Surrender
- Donald Trump Attacks CNN Reporter and Nemesis Kaitlan Collins for Her Show's 'Dismal Ratings'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims 'My Wife Would Divorce Me' If He Decided to Be Donald Trump’s Running Mate
As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged with 37 counts — including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction — in connection with his alleged mishandling of Top Secret materials found at Mar-a-Lago in an August 2022 raid.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 49-page indictment claimed the embattled ex-prez had stored boxes that held the files in bathrooms, closets and other areas of the resort easily accessible by staff members.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.