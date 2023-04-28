Donald Trump Unveils New Nickname for 'Crooked' President Joe Biden: 'We Are Led by a Hopeless Person'

Trump quipped that Clinton is "out there someplace celebrating" him retiring her nickname.

There has "never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden," he continued. "It is Biden who poses the threat to democracy because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that is a very bad position to put our country in. Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous. We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again. We can do it. It’s not too late. He wants to finish the job of destroying our country. But on that, he's actually very close — he is very close to finishing the job."