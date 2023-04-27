White House Gearing Up to Revamp VP Kamala Harris' Image Ahead of 2024 Election as Fears Over Her Poor Approval Ratings Loom

Days after President Joe Biden announced he would be running for president again in 2024, it looks like the White House is doing everything in their power to make VP Kamala Harris look great so her approval ratings go up — not down.

"I hate to go here, but it's true. If you're playing identity politics, and you pick her because she checks a couple of the boxes on identity politics, you can't be surprised that she's incompetent because you didn't look at competency when you picked her," Fox News contributor and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt said on the Wednesday, April 26, episode of The Five, adding that the White House views her as a "drag on the ticket."