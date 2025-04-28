Donald Trump Calls Virginia Giuffre's Tragic Death 'Horrible' in First Public Comments

Reporter: Do you have a reaction to the suicide of Virginia Giuffre? Trump: It’s a very sad situation — the whole thing. Her and the others. It's a horrible thing. (Giuffre was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago.) pic.twitter.com/DiGOpdI207

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian , Noah , and Emily ."

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others," the statement continued. "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Giuffre, who also claimed Prince Andrew forced him to have s-- with her , previously allged the duo groomed her and forced her to have s-- with Epstein as part of a s-- ring. She escaped in 2002.

Giuffre had been vocal about the alleged abuse she experienced under Epstein. In 2000, when she was 16 years old, she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for the late s-- offender.

Giuffre last made headlines for claiming she only had "days to live" in a cryptic post.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋," she wrote on Instagram on March 30.