President Joe Biden Dubs Donald Trump the 'Primary Threat to Freedom and Democracy' in the United States

"The idea that he would sit in the office — and I’ll show you before you leave — off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally," Biden said.

"Look at the way he talks about minority populations, Hispanics, talking about them being — anyway," the president trailed off. "It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude. He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him."