Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits His 'Marriage Would Not Survive' If He Were Donald Trump's Running Mate: 'Not Right for Me'
After rumors circulated that Donald Trump was eyeing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his running mate, the latter revealed why that might not work for him.
"Frankly, I don't think my marriage would survive," the politician, 70, told Meghan McCain on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat."
"I'm flattered by it, by the attention and the suggestion that it's something people on his staff were interested in," he continued. "I was flattered by the approaches."
However, Kennedy Jr., who is married to Cheryl Hines, admitted he wasn't interested in the position to begin with. "I don't think it was something that was right for me," he noted.
During the chat, Kennedy Jr. also praised the actress, 58, for being by his side and agreeing to support his run for the presidency.
"I was shocked that she did that," he said. "I just thought she'd say, 'No way.'"
"She literally would be the best and funniest first lady ever," he told added. "She's really extraordinary."
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Kennedy Jr. has made similar remarks about his marriage.
In August 2023, he was asked about joining Trump's team if he were to win the 2024 election.
"My wife would divorce me," he replied when asked if he considered being the former president's running mate.
For her part, the comedian was asked how she is handling being in the spotlight more now that her husband is on the campaign trail.
"I was gonna say vodka, but you know, you take it one day at a time. And I stay in the moment, try to really focus on things that need attention and things that I shouldn't give attention to, I have to let go by the wayside, which is not always easy. That is easy to say. It's easy to say, yeah. But that's my intention anyway," she stated during an interview on NewsNation’s CUOMO.
Hines then spoke about the moment her husband told her he was going to launch his political career. "That was like a tidal wave," she admitted. "But also he doesn't come to me and talk to me about something if it's not important. So, you know, I took some time with it, and really thought about it."
"Bobby inspires a lot of people and to watch that is really beautiful," she added. "Even in the last three or four years, he has supporters that are Republican, Democrats and independents. I think he's extraordinary in that way that he has all these people coming together that usually do not come together. He has something very, very special."
Though Kennedy Jr. was nervous to jeopardize his marriage by teaming up with Trump, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star thinks they have a good partnership, and she's not worried about what the future holds.
"We closely collaborate. I talked about my candidacy all the time. I think it's difficult for anybody in Hollywood to endorse me particularly early on, but I think it's getting easier and easier," he said. "I'm pretty confident at some point we're going to be able to rope more people in."